Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Franklin Square
/
Franklin Square
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Franklin Square restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Greek Xpress
182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
medium cut golden sweet potato fries
More about Greek Xpress
Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
700A Franklin Avenue, 700a Franklin Avenue
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.75
More about Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin Square
Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad
Edamame
Chicken Fried Rice
Dumplings
Buffalo Wings
Salmon
Egg Rolls
More near Franklin Square to explore
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Queens Village
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston