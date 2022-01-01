Franklin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Franklin
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Popular items
|THE SMOKEHOUSE
|$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Popular items
|Irish Cheese Chips
|$9.25
Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.
|Large Bunratty Chicken
|$10.95
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
330 Franklin Road, Franklin
|Popular items
|Pimento Cheese Balls
|$8.95
|BLT Sandwich
|$8.95
|Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket
|$9.95