Franklin bars & lounges you'll love

Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|THE SMOKEHOUSE
|$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
|Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Large Gail Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
O Be Joyful
328 Main Street, Franklin
|Coke
|$2.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.50
|Nachos
|$15.00
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Irish Cheese Chips
|$9.25
Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.
|Large Bunratty Chicken
|$10.95
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Black & Bleu
|$12.00
|Chicken CZR
|$12.00
|Amaretto Sour
|$5.25
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$12.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
|THE "KING"
|$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
Coal Town Franklin
187 Front Street #103, Franklin
|Build your own
|$13.00
red sauce, mozzarella
|10" Personal Cheese Pizza
|$6.50
red sauce, mozzarella
|House Salad
|$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette