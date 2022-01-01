Franklin bars & lounges you'll love

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
THE SMOKEHOUSE$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey image

 

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
O Be Joyful image

 

O Be Joyful

328 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Coke$2.00
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Nachos$15.00
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery image

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Irish Cheese Chips$9.25
Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.
Large Bunratty Chicken$10.95
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
Reuben Sandwich$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery

1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Black & Bleu$12.00
Chicken CZR$12.00
Amaretto Sour$5.25
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
THE "KING"$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
Coal Town Franklin image

PIZZA

Coal Town Franklin

187 Front Street #103, Franklin

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Build your own$13.00
red sauce, mozzarella
10" Personal Cheese Pizza$6.50
red sauce, mozzarella
House Salad$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Restaurant banner

 

Vintage Vine

4051 Vintage Vine, Franklin

No reviews yet
