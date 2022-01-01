Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Franklin dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Franklin restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Franklin

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

5050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter$27.00
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.
Coconut Cream$27.00
Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.
Key Lime$27.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Woodstock Burger$13.50
benton's bacon, sweetwater valley farm white cheddar, jack daniel's maple ketchup
Marathon Burger$13.00
(VEG) quinoa & black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, crème fraîche *served grilled or fried
Classic Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sweetwater valley farm yellow cheddar, mustard
More about Burger Up Franklin
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

230 Franklin Rd., Franklin

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0066 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0066

535 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0066

