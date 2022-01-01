Black bean burgers in Franklin
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|THE BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$10.00
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.99
A delicious mix of black beans, corn and salsa verde. Seared and topped with melted provolone. Served on a lightly toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a horseradish aioli.