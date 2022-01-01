Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve black bean burgers

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
THE BLACK BEAN BURGER$10.00
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
More about Corner Pub Franklin
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$11.99
A delicious mix of black beans, corn and salsa verde. Seared and topped with melted provolone. Served on a lightly toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a horseradish aioli.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

