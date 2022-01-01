Bleu burgers in Franklin
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Black n Bleu Burger
|$12.00
Blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, & veggies on side. Condiments on table or per request(takeout only). Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab. and choice of side item.
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Bleu Burger
|$12.99
A thick seasoned burger with crumble blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
|Black n Bleu Burger
|$12.00
