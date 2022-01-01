Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
BLEU CHEESEBURGER$12.00
"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
Kids Cheeseburger$5.00
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Ground image

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger (10 & Under Only)$6.00
Burger is approximately less than half adult size burger & will be cooked Well Done(No Pink). Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
More about Ground
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs image

 

Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs

330 Franklin Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger w/Fries$7.25
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Cheeseburger Taco$5.25
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Ground West Franklin image

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger (10 & Under Only)$6.00
Burger is approximately less than half adult size burger & will be cooked Well Done(No Pink). Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
More about Ground
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$5.00
BLEU CHEESEBURGER$13.00
"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs

