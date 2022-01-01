Cheesecake in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve cheesecake
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Merry's Irish Cream Cheesecake
|$6.75
Homemade creamy cheesecake made with Merry's Irish Creme and topped with chocolate sauce.
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$10.00
A layer of traditional red velvet cake baked into vanilla cheesecake, garnished with cream and red velvet crumbs