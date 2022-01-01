Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve cheesecake

Main pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Merry's Irish Cream Cheesecake$6.75
Homemade creamy cheesecake made with Merry's Irish Creme and topped with chocolate sauce.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake$10.00
A layer of traditional red velvet cake baked into vanilla cheesecake, garnished with cream and red velvet crumbs
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pita Way - Cool Springs

500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake
More about Pita Way - Cool Springs

