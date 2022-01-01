Chicken sandwiches in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
More about Ground
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with veggies and ranch on side. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy
|$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
|DIYW Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Kilkenny Chicken Club Sandwich
|$10.95
Try it grilled or fried! Topped with melted provolone cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, dressed with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.
More about Burger Up Franklin
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
*fried or grilled. lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet water valley white cheddar
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
*fried or grilled. lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet water valley white cheddar
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
*fried or grilled. lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet water valley white cheddar
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche buns, cajun-spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tempura onion ring, tomato, chipotle-garlic sauce, melted gouda cheese
More about Ground
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with veggies and ranch on side. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy
|$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
|DIYW Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square #100, Franklin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
9050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles