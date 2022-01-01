Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Item pic

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with veggies and ranch on side. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.
Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
DIYW Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Ground
Main pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kilkenny Chicken Club Sandwich$10.95
Try it grilled or fried! Topped with melted provolone cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, dressed with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich$14.00
*fried or grilled. lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet water valley white cheddar
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
*fried or grilled. lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet water valley white cheddar
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
*fried or grilled. lettuce, tomato, pickles, sweet water valley white cheddar
More about Burger Up Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche buns, cajun-spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tempura onion ring, tomato, chipotle-garlic sauce, melted gouda cheese
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with veggies and ranch on side. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.
Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
DIYW Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Ground
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square #100, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

9050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Brisket

Fajitas

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Veggie Burgers

Cheese Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston