Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve chimichangas

Main pic

 

Don Pepe's - 2 - 1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190

1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Don Pepes Chimichangas$13.99
Chimichanga$0.00
More about Don Pepe's - 2 - 1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190
Consumer pic

 

Garcia's Cool Springs

1709 Galleria Boulevard STE 1013, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga$13.00
fried flour tortilla, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream drizzle
Chimichanga$13.00
fried flour tortilla, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream drizzle
More about Garcia's Cool Springs

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Seaweed Salad

Chili

Fish Tacos

Cheesecake

Lo Mein

Octopus

Scallops

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (25 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (687 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston