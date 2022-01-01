Chocolate cake in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.75
Rich chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing.
|Guinness Chocolate Cake
|$5.50
A 3 layer chocolate cake made with Guinness straight from our own tap, with a rich coffee flavor made with sweet buttercream icing.
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Velvety chocolate mousse rests between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake covered with chocolate butter icing and garnished with mini chocolate chips