Chocolate cake in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Main pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$4.75
Rich chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing.
Guinness Chocolate Cake$5.50
A 3 layer chocolate cake made with Guinness straight from our own tap, with a rich coffee flavor made with sweet buttercream icing.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$9.00
Velvety chocolate mousse rests between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake covered with chocolate butter icing and garnished with mini chocolate chips
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.00
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs

