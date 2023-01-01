Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin

1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Duck Curry$18.00
Boneless duck breast lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves
Red Curry$13.50
Red curry paste mixed with coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Green Curry$13.50
Green curry paste mixed with coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
More about The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
Item pic

 

Pita Way - Cool Springs

500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Curry Stew (No Rice)
-Curry Rice Stew
More about Pita Way - Cool Springs

