Enchiladas in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Don Pepe's - 2 - 1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190
Don Pepe's - 2 - 1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190
1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190, Franklin
|Grilled Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.50
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.99
More about Garcia's Cool Springs
Garcia's Cool Springs
1709 Galleria Boulevard STE 1013, Franklin
|Kid's Enchilada
|$6.75
Served with rice and refried beans
|Kid's Enchilada
|$6.75
Served with rice and refried beans
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$14.00
soft corn tortillas, shredded chicken, poblano sauce, pico de gallo, served with black beans, Mexican rice