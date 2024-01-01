Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fajita salad in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
Fajita Salad
Franklin restaurants that serve fajita salad
Don Pepe's - 2 - 1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190
1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190, Franklin
No reviews yet
Fajita Taco Salad LUNCH
$0.00
More about Don Pepe's - 2 - 1203 Murfreesboro RD Suite 190
Cinco de Mayo Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Salad
$12.20
More about Cinco de Mayo Franklin
Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin
Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Steak Quesadillas
Cheesecake
Burritos
Pies
Bisque
Tacos
More near Franklin to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(575 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Antioch
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 2.5
(15 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(575 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(50 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(38 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston