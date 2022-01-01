Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
French Fries
Franklin restaurants that serve french fries
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
No reviews yet
SD French Fries
$4.00
(GF) (V) (VEG)
More about Burger Up Franklin
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square #100, Franklin
Avg 4.2
(1295 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
More about Ruby Sunshine
