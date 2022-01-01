Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve fried pickles

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES$7.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Item pic

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickles fried to a golden perfection. Choice of ranch or spicy ranch.
More about Ground
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
(VEG) served with buttermilk ranch
More about Burger Up Franklin
Item pic

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickles fried to a golden perfection. Choice of ranch or spicy ranch.
More about Ground
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES$8.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs

