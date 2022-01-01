Fried pickles in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve fried pickles
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
|$7.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickles fried to a golden perfection. Choice of ranch or spicy ranch.
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
(VEG) served with buttermilk ranch
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickles fried to a golden perfection. Choice of ranch or spicy ranch.