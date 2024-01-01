Ham sandwiches in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery
McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Honey Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
|$12.95
Applewood Smoked ham grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
More about Fika Cafe
Fika Cafe
158 Front Street , Franklin
|Ham & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$60.00
Enjoy Mothers Day with one of our Ham & Bacon Croissant package which includes,
Delicious Ham & Bacon Croissant(for selected group size)
Choose between, Fika French Toast or Blueberry and Lemon Crepes
Comes with Fruit Salad for number of guests selected. ( Honeydew, Strawberries, Blackberries, Pineapple and Blueberries)
Includes spring mix with Lemon Dressing
* All items will be portioned out for the size of group you select.