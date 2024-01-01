Ham sandwiches in Franklin

Enjoy Mothers Day with one of our Ham & Bacon Croissant package which includes,

Delicious Ham & Bacon Croissant(for selected group size)

Choose between, Fika French Toast or Blueberry and Lemon Crepes

Comes with Fruit Salad for number of guests selected. ( Honeydew, Strawberries, Blackberries, Pineapple and Blueberries)

Includes spring mix with Lemon Dressing

* All items will be portioned out for the size of group you select.

