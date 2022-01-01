Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
Hot Chocolate
Franklin restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine - Franklin_Public Square
231 Public Square #100, Franklin
Avg 4.2
(1295 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Ruby Sunshine - Franklin_Public Square
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin
Kale Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Bleu Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pudding
Fish Tacos
Turkey Burgers
More near Franklin to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston