Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot spicy chicken in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve hot spicy chicken

Item pic

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
Reg-Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy$15.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Ground
Item pic

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
Reg-Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy$15.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Ground

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Apple Salad

Turkey Burgers

Chili

Key Lime Pies

Sliders

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston