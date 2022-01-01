Hot spicy chicken in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve hot spicy chicken
More about Ground
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy
|$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
|Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy
|$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
|Reg-Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy
|$15.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
More about Ground
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
|Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy
|$15.00
Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.
|Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy
|$13.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
|Reg-Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy
|$15.00
A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.