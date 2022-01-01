Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Burger topped with sautéed Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and bacon, veggies on side and mayo on table or per request(takeout only).
More about Ground
Main pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.99
Our thick burger, topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.50
bear creek farm patty, swiss cheese, grilled cremini mushroom, grilled onions, lettuce, house made horseradish sauce
More about Burger Up Franklin
Item pic

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Burger topped with sautéed Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and bacon, veggies on side and mayo on table or per request(takeout only).
More about Ground

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Pretzels

Tacos

Kale Salad

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston