Mushroom burgers in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Burger topped with sautéed Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and bacon, veggies on side and mayo on table or per request(takeout only).
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.99
Our thick burger, topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions.
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.50
bear creek farm patty, swiss cheese, grilled cremini mushroom, grilled onions, lettuce, house made horseradish sauce