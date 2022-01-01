Nachos in Franklin
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|PUB NACHOS
|$11.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Half Nacho
|$7.00
|Local Nachos
|$12.00
(GF) bear creek farm ground beef, queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, served with habanero sauce
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Kid Nachos
|$6.00
|Nachos
|$8.00
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|PUB NACHOS
|$12.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Hogwood BBQ
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$10.29
|Brisket Nachos
|$10.29
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
|Nachos Regular
|$8.50