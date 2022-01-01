Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve nachos

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
PUB NACHOS$11.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
More about Corner Pub Franklin
O Be Joyful image

 

O Be Joyful

328 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$15.00
More about O Be Joyful
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Nacho$7.00
Local Nachos$12.00
(GF) bear creek farm ground beef, queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, served with habanero sauce
More about Burger Up Franklin
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Nachos$6.00
Nachos$8.00
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
PUB NACHOS$12.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hogwood BBQ

600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Nachos$10.29
Brisket Nachos$10.29
More about Hogwood BBQ
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Regular$8.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

