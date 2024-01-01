Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Item pic

 

Ground - West Franklin

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Served on authentic New Orleans French bread toasted with choice of thinly sliced beefsteak or chicken, choice of American or pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, and mayo.
More about Ground - West Franklin
Item pic

 

Connors Steak and Seafood - Cool Springs

1916 Galleria Blvd, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Philly Style Cheesesteak$15.00
Shaved beef on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone
More about Connors Steak and Seafood - Cool Springs
Item pic

 

Ground - Cool Springs

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Served on authentic New Orleans French bread toasted with choice of thinly sliced beefsteak or chicken, choice of American or pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, and mayo.
More about Ground - Cool Springs

