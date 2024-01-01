Philly cheesesteaks in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
More about Ground - West Franklin
Ground - West Franklin
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Served on authentic New Orleans French bread toasted with choice of thinly sliced beefsteak or chicken, choice of American or pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, and mayo.
More about Connors Steak and Seafood - Cool Springs
Connors Steak and Seafood - Cool Springs
1916 Galleria Blvd, Franklin
|Lunch Philly Style Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Shaved beef on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone