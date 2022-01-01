Pies in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve pies
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Pot Pie
|$11.25
Homemade creamy mixture of shredded chicken and vegetables (green peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn) baked in a flaky crust. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
|Cottage Pie
|$11.25
A Mccreary's original recipe made with local Porter Road seasoned ground beef in a gravy base with green peas, carrots and celery, with and mixture of herbs and spices. Topped with rustic mashed potatoes and your choice of swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Macadamia Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Tart key lime over a sweeet crunchy macadamia crust
More about The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Shepherds Pie
|$13.00
More about Hogwood BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hogwood BBQ
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin
|Papa C Pies - Steeplechase Derby
|$4.99
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.99
|Papa C Pies - Pecan
|$4.99
More about Pieology 8093
Pieology 8093
346 Main Street, Franklin
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95