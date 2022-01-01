Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve pies

Main pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie$11.25
Homemade creamy mixture of shredded chicken and vegetables (green peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn) baked in a flaky crust. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
Cottage Pie$11.25
A Mccreary's original recipe made with local Porter Road seasoned ground beef in a gravy base with green peas, carrots and celery, with and mixture of herbs and spices. Topped with rustic mashed potatoes and your choice of swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Macadamia Key Lime Pie$9.00
Tart key lime over a sweeet crunchy macadamia crust
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery

1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$13.00
More about The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hogwood BBQ

600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Papa C Pies - Steeplechase Derby$4.99
Key Lime Pie$4.99
Papa C Pies - Pecan$4.99
More about Hogwood BBQ
Pieology 8093 image

 

Pieology 8093

346 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8093

