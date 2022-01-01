Reuben in Franklin
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN
|$14.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN
|$15.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!