Salmon rolls in
Franklin
/
Franklin
/
Salmon Rolls
Franklin restaurants that serve salmon rolls
The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin
No reviews yet
Salmon Roll
$6.50
Salmon and scallions
More about The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
Avg 4.5
(2293 reviews)
Salmon skin hand roll
$7.00
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
