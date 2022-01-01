Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin

1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi$9.00
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi$8.00
Sashimi Deluxe Combo$39.00
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
More about The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Sashimi Platter$32.00
chef's choice 8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri -- plus Spicy Crunchy Maki, 1 salmon skin handroll
Sashimi Platter$32.00
chef's choice 18 pcs
4 Season (nigiri or sashimi)$12.00
white tuna, yellowtail, tuna, salmon. served with 4 different sauces on lotus root chips (no substitutions)
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant

