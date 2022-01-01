Sashimi in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve sashimi
The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin
|Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi
|$9.00
|Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
|$8.00
|Sashimi Deluxe Combo
|$39.00
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Sushi Sashimi Platter
|$32.00
chef's choice 8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri -- plus Spicy Crunchy Maki, 1 salmon skin handroll
|Sashimi Platter
|$32.00
chef's choice 18 pcs
|4 Season (nigiri or sashimi)
|$12.00
white tuna, yellowtail, tuna, salmon. served with 4 different sauces on lotus root chips (no substitutions)