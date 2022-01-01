Tacos in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve tacos
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|FISH TACOS
|$11.00
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Bulgogi Beef Tacos
|$18.00
|Tempura Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Tempura fried grouper, guacamole, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno-ranch, asian slaw. served in three soft corn tortilla
|Brisket Tacos
|$15.00
cilantro, caramelized onions, jalapeno ranch,
salsa roja, corn tortilla
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Birria Taco
|$5.00
|Combo 2 Tacos & Chips
|$12.00
Choice of any two tacos. Served with chips and salsa.
|Kids Chicken Taco
|$6.00
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|CINCO TACOS
|$13.00
|FISH TACOS
|$12.50
More about Coal Town Franklin
PIZZA
Coal Town Franklin
187 Front Street #103, Franklin
|Pizza of the Month- Taco Fiesta Pizza
|$20.00
housemade dough topped with olive oil, mixed cheese (queso blanco, Monterey Jack, and a mild cheddar blend), seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, black olives, and Cholula sauce
More about Hogwood BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hogwood BBQ
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin
|Piglet - Pork Taco
|$5.99
|Piglet - Brisket Taco
|$5.99
|2 Tacos Only
|$8.58
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
|5-MEX GRILLED TACOS
|$18.75
|3-TACOS DORADOS FISH
|$11.25
|3-GRILLED TACO USA
|$9.75