Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve tacos

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$11.00
More about Corner Pub Franklin
O Be Joyful image

 

O Be Joyful

328 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Taco$4.00
More about O Be Joyful
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Beef Tacos$18.00
Tempura Fish Tacos$17.00
Tempura fried grouper, guacamole, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno-ranch, asian slaw. served in three soft corn tortilla
Brisket Tacos$15.00
cilantro, caramelized onions, jalapeno ranch,
salsa roja, corn tortilla
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Birria Taco$5.00
Combo 2 Tacos & Chips$12.00
Choice of any two tacos. Served with chips and salsa.
Kids Chicken Taco$6.00
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
CINCO TACOS$13.00
FISH TACOS$12.50
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
Coal Town Franklin image

PIZZA

Coal Town Franklin

187 Front Street #103, Franklin

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza of the Month- Taco Fiesta Pizza$20.00
housemade dough topped with olive oil, mixed cheese (queso blanco, Monterey Jack, and a mild cheddar blend), seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, black olives, and Cholula sauce
More about Coal Town Franklin
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hogwood BBQ

600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Piglet - Pork Taco$5.99
Piglet - Brisket Taco$5.99
2 Tacos Only$8.58
More about Hogwood BBQ
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
5-MEX GRILLED TACOS$18.75
3-TACOS DORADOS FISH$11.25
3-GRILLED TACO USA$9.75
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Salmon Salad

Corn Dogs

Po Boy

Fajitas

Reuben

Steak Quesadillas

French Fries

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston