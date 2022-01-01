Tiramisu in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Chrysalis Modern Italian
Chrysalis Modern Italian
9040 Carothers Pkwy Suite A201, Franklin
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with amaretto-mascarpone whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138, Franklin
|White Chocolate Tiramisu
|$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.