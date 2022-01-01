Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve tiramisu

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey image

 

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
Restaurant banner

 

Chrysalis Modern Italian

9040 Carothers Pkwy Suite A201, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with amaretto-mascarpone whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Chrysalis Modern Italian
White Chocolate Tiramisu image

 

Just Love Coffee

4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138, Franklin

No reviews yet
White Chocolate Tiramisu$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
More about Just Love Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Cheese Fries

Black Bean Burgers

Veggie Burgers

Mushroom Burgers

Cookies

Tacos

Po Boy

Pudding

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston