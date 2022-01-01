Turkey burgers in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.
|Turkey Burger
|$12.00
|DIYW Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Turkey Burger
|$13.50
romaine, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions, mayo
