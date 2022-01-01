Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$12.00
Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.
Turkey Burger$12.00
DIYW Turkey Burger$14.00
Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
More about Ground
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$13.50
romaine, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions, mayo
More about Burger Up Franklin
Item pic

 

Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$12.00
Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.
DIYW Turkey Burger$14.00
Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
More about Ground

