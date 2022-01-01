Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
THE TURKEY WRAP$11.00
A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
THE TURKEY WRAP$11.00
A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs

