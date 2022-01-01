Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.00
Impossible Veggie Burger$14.00
Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.
DIYW "Impossible" Veggie Burger$15.00
All adult burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
Ground

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Impossible Veggie Burger$14.00
Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.
DIYW "Impossible" Veggie Burger$15.00
All adult burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
