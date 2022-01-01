Veggie quesadillas in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side