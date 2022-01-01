Go
Franklin Barbecue

Austin, Texas y'all!
Currently accepting online only orders for curbside pickup.
We take online orders Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 am - 2 pm
*We do not currently offer dine in orders.
10% of our sales will go toward supporting the Southern Smoke - Austin Relief Fund.
You get to sit in your car while we bring the order out to you.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

900 E. 11th street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1699 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribs Pork Pound$30.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Beans$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
Sausage Link$4.40
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
Brisket Pound$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Slaw$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
Pulled Pork Pound$28.00
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders. We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
Turkey Pound$28.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Potato Salad$6.60
Heavy on the pickles and mustard with a bit of mayo. Just like grandma used to make.
Sausage Pound$19.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
ΩBanana Bourbon Pie$8.00
Yummy 4'' pie with graham cracker crust. Keep chilled.
Location

900 E. 11th street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
