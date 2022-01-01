Go
Toast
  • /
  • Glenside
  • /
  • Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

Come in and enjoy! Small local family friendly pub. Serving fresh made to order food. Complemented with local craft beers. Check out our monthly calendar for live Music, Quizzo and other fun weekly things we have going on.

106 South Easton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Springrolls$12.00
shaved ribeye, fried onions & cooper sharp served with sriracha ketchup
Franklins Crab Fries$12.00
fresh cut fries topped with crab & house cheese sauce
BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese$13.00
three cheese blend topped with house bbq pork
Caesar Salad$10.00
add shrimp $4 add chicken $2
Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
crispy fried chicken tossed in sweet heat, pickles & mayo
Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
fresh breaded eggplant, red sauce & mozzarella over a bed of linguini
Goat Cheese Fritters$10.00
bed of mixed greens served with onion berry jam
See full menu

Location

106 South Easton Road

Glenside PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinto/ Nacho Spot

No reviews yet

Southwestern eatery with a focus of food in and around Arizona.
BYOS Bring your own spirit - full mocktail and mixer menu

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

No reviews yet

From Scratch Kitchen and Brewery, specializing in Smoked Meats, with a significant selection of Vegetarian options

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Village Deli Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston