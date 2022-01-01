Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy! Small local family friendly pub. Serving fresh made to order food. Complemented with local craft beers. Check out our monthly calendar for live Music, Quizzo and other fun weekly things we have going on.
106 South Easton Road
Popular Items
Location
106 South Easton Road
Glenside PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pinto/ Nacho Spot
Southwestern eatery with a focus of food in and around Arizona.
BYOS Bring your own spirit - full mocktail and mixer menu
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
From Scratch Kitchen and Brewery, specializing in Smoked Meats, with a significant selection of Vegetarian options
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside
Come in and Enjoy
Village Deli Online Ordering
Come in and enjoy!