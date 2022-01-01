Go
Franklins Kitchen image

Franklins Kitchen

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5932 Linwood Ave

Shreveport, LA 71108

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5932 Linwood Ave, Shreveport LA 71108

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dillas Quesadillas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro To Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rhino Coffee

No reviews yet

Quality coffee. Quality people.

Whisk Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Shreveport's Go To Gourmet Sweet Shop

Franklins Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston