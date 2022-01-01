Franks
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
194 Churchill Dr • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
194 Churchill Dr
Sparta TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Coffee Collective
Come in and enjoy!
Nick's Restaurant & Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
We offer Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips. You will also find fresh burgers, buffalo shrimp and chicken wings on our menu.
37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar
Come in and enjoy!