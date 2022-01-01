Go
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering

In response to recent events, welcome to our online menu. We will be working hard to get better pictures in the future. Please let us know if you have any questions.

199 State St.



Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$8.29
Breakfast Sandwich. All Wrapped Up in One of Our Four Choices of Wraps 7.99 Add salsa +.75
12" 2-Topping Pizza$13.99
Soda Bottle$2.29
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.59
Classic egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.
Bangor's Best$5.59
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit or English Muffin (Great on a fresh croissant! +1.99)
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$10.59
Homemade Foccacia Bread, Seasoned Pan Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pesto Mayo
12" Cheese Pizza$11.99
12" 1-Topping Pizza$12.99
95 North$7.99
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Any Choice of Bread with Avocado, Spinach, Tomato, Grilled Onion, and Peppers
95 South$7.99
Everything Bagel, Fried Egg, Pepper jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Chipotle Mayo
Location

Bangor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
