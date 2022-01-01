Go
Toast

Frank's Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

12225 Westheimer Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.95
2 Eggs with Bacon$8.50
Pork Chop Breakfast$13.75
Wings Breakfast$13.95
Side of Bacon$3.85
Southern Style Fried Fish & Waffle$13.95
Southern Style Fried Fish Breakfast$13.75
Wings & Waffle$13.95
Juice$2.75
Grits$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

12225 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Emporio Brazilian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Pasha lounge and grill

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Hookah Lounge and Grill

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come In, Sit Down, Relax, Converse

Chow Wok Houston

No reviews yet

Chow Wok is a fast casual American Chinese restaurant located in Houston with Curbside, Delivery, Take Out, and Dine In options.
Delivery starts at $2, Minimum Order $15. Discounts don't apply to Combos or Daily Specials. One discount or reward redemption per transaction.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston