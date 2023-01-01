Go
  • Franks Pizza and Subs - 2843 North Carolina 24
Franks Pizza and Subs - 2843 North Carolina 24

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

2843 North Carolina 24

Newport, NC 28570

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

2843 North Carolina 24, Newport NC 28570

