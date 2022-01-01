Go
Toast

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1219 E washington ave • $

Avg 4.3 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese$8.25
2 Large Cheese 16"$21.99
Pasta Dishes
Baked Dishes
Chef Salad$7.50
12" Cheese$10.50
Deluxe Calzone$9.50
House Salad$4.25
Wings$6.95
French Fries$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1219 E washington ave

Vinton VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicago Bob's

No reviews yet

Chicago Bob's brings some of Chicago's favorite foods to Roanoke! Offering staples such as the Italian Beef Sandwich, Chicago style hot dogs, and the Meatballs Marinara Sandwich!

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

No reviews yet

Fresh never frozen Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls, Loaded Fries and More!

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Downtown directly across from Center in the Square, our Roanoke Brewpub serves a locally sourced, beer-infused menu, craft beer and soda, cider, wine, and signature cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston