Frank's Pizza in Salem

Frank’s Pizza opened in 2008 and is located on Main Street in Salem, Virginia. Since then, it has been nominated several times as Best Pizza in Salem & in the Roanoke Valley.
Starting with it’s thin crust New York style pizza to it’s Philly steak subs it will not leave you disappointed.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

14 E Main St • $

Avg 4.1 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$4.49
Spring Mix, Cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese
Mini Cannoli$1.49
12" Cheese Pizza$10.99
18" Cheese Pizza$15.99
Ranch$0.50
Steak Special$9.99
steak, & cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers & grilled onion
16" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Basic (Cheese)$8.99
mozzarella
14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Buffalo Wings$8.99
Eight Wings Deep-fried served Plain, Buffalo, hot or barbecue
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

14 E Main St

Salem VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
