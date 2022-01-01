Frank's Soup Bowl
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
27 Reviews
$
3580 Bronxwood Ave
Bronx, NY 10469
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3580 Bronxwood Ave, Bronx NY 10469
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Gold Star
Come in and enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine
Nathan's Famous Inc
Come in and enjoy!
Sabor Latino
Buen Provecho!
Enjoy!
KOMEME
Comida Latina Con Sabor!