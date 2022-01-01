Go
Frank's Place is a Family Pizzeria Serving Italian Food And More!
Call us at:
734 - 428 - 8003
or
734 - 428 - 8004

PIZZA

104 E. Main • $

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Ranch Lg$1.00
Large Pizza$14.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.50
Sm Sicilian cheese bread$7.50
X-Large Pizza$15.50
9 Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder$9.50
Parmesan Tasty Twists$7.50
Medium Pizza$12.50
Small Pizza$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

104 E. Main

Manchester MI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

