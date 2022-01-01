Franny Lou's Porch
Franny Lou's Porch is a warm space engaging in community activism, cultural awareness, relational business practices, a vehicle for advocacy, and most importantly, a place of rest.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
2400 Coral St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2400 Coral St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Loco Pez
Come in and enjoy!
St. Oner's
Drafts and Snacks from Tired Hands Brewing Company.
Old Philadelphia
Come in and enjoy!
Izakaya By Yanaga
Come in and enjoy!