Franny Lou's Porch

Franny Lou's Porch is a warm space engaging in community activism, cultural awareness, relational business practices, a vehicle for advocacy, and most importantly, a place of rest.

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

2400 Coral St • $

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$2.50
12 oz, direct trade & organic
Latte$4.00
12oz, espresso w/ steamed milk
Pro-Love$9.25
SEC: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens
Croissants$3.50
various flavors
Sandwich Special$8.50
ROOTING FOR EVERYBODY BLACK: tofu bacon, plant based garlic mayo, tomatoes, fresh greens.
Specialty Latte$5.00
12oz traditional latte flavored w/ house made syrups
Iced Coffee (20% off!)$2.80
16oz, single origin & flash brewed
Anti-Capitalist$8.75
BEC: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens
Philly Muffin$2.65
philly favorite made w/ choice of additions
Biscuits$3.25
choice of plain of seasonally filled options
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2400 Coral St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

