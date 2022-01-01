Go
Nestled at the foot of the Carnic and Julian Alps and bordered by Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is a region of immense cultural blending and geographical diversity.
Helmed by Executive Chefs Kelly Jeun and Eduardo Valle Lobo, Frasca Food and Wine seeks to honor the traditional techniques and dishes of Friuli, while embracing the bounty of Colorado. We proudly offer our Quattro Piatti (four course) menu or a seasonal six course Chef's Tasting Menu. Dishes may also be ordered ala carte.

1738 Pearl St • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (1253 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye Kit$150.00
34 Oz. 30-Day Dry Aged Colorado Ribeye to cook at home with Profumo del Chianti Salt, Rosemary, Garlic, & Cooking Instructions
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1738 Pearl St

Boulder CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
