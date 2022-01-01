Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Frasca is a neighborhood Italian influenced restaurant featuring specialty pizzas, hearty pastas, and an extensive selection of wine. We offer wines by the glass or bottle as well as a variety of beer and cocktails. Our main dining room is open and inviting with comfortable leather banquets, wood tables and large retractable windows, perfect for a cozy winters night, or a beautiful summer evening. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family gathering or an intimate evening, Frasca is the perfect place to relax and enjoy amazing food and great wine.
PIZZA
3358 N Paulina St • $$
Location
3358 N Paulina St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
