Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Frasca is a neighborhood Italian influenced restaurant featuring specialty pizzas, hearty pastas, and an extensive selection of wine. We offer wines by the glass or bottle as well as a variety of beer and cocktails. Our main dining room is open and inviting with comfortable leather banquets, wood tables and large retractable windows, perfect for a cozy winters night, or a beautiful summer evening. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family gathering or an intimate evening, Frasca is the perfect place to relax and enjoy amazing food and great wine.

PIZZA

3358 N Paulina St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1141 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruschetta Platter (3)$12.00
choice of 3 bruschetta
Small Caesar$7.00
hearts of romaine, torn garlic croutons, parmigiano reggiano
Italian Sausage Pizza$15.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
Pappardelle$18.00
wide ribbon pasta, nonna’s bolognese, parmigiano reggiano
Rustica Pizza$17.00
prosciutto, oven dried tomato, basil pesto, provolone, mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella
Wrightwood$15.00
field greens, chicken, tomatoes, raisins, avocado, corn, almonds, goat cheese, croutons
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3358 N Paulina St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
