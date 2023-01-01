Chili in Fraser
Colorado Corndog Company
365 Zerex Street, Fraser
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.00
A Quarter Pound Nathan's All Beef Frank topped with red chili and Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
|Mexican Chili Dog
|$12.00
Our Jalapeno Polish Sausage topped with Chili Con Carne (no beans) Cheese, Jalapenos and Onions served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.00
A full serving of fries topped with red chili and shredded cheese.