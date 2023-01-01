Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fraser

Fraser restaurants
Fraser restaurants that serve chili

Colorado Corndog Company

365 Zerex Street, Fraser

Chili Cheese Dog$10.00
A Quarter Pound Nathan's All Beef Frank topped with red chili and Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Mexican Chili Dog$12.00
Our Jalapeno Polish Sausage topped with Chili Con Carne (no beans) Cheese, Jalapenos and Onions served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
A full serving of fries topped with red chili and shredded cheese.
StrEat Corner Food Truck

751 S Zerex St, Fraser

Chili Lime Wings$10.00
6 wings tossed in fresh lime juice and chili lime seasoning
