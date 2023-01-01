Mac and cheese in Fraser
Colorado Corndog Company
365 Zerex Street, Fraser
|Mac-N-Cheese Wedges
|$10.00
Ten Mac-N-Cheese Wedges battered and fried to perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Hatch Chile Mac N Cheese
|$7.00
12 oz serving of our Hatch Mac N Cheese made with poblano peppers and Hatch Chiles. Great as a side or an entrée. A corndog would be a great addition to this dish!
|Small Mac-N-Cheese Wedges
|$5.00
Five Mac-N-Cheese wedges. Perfect for kids or small appetites. Choose any (and as many) of our sauces for dipping.