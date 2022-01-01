Fraser restaurants you'll love
El Charro
16720 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser
Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Three soft puffy shell tacos with your choice of filling. Served with beans & Spanish rice. The filling choice will be the same for all three tacos.
Three soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of filling and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice. The filling choice will be the same for all three burritos.
Krowl Family Kitchens
33140 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser
|*Bacon Mushroom Burger
|$9.00
80/20 blend of fresh, hand patted ground chuck cooked to temp with bacon and grilled mushrooms. Swiss cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on a brioche bun.
|Pansit
|$4.50
A Filipino favorite of rice noodles simmered in chicken stock with cabbage, carrots, celery, garlic and onions.
|Filipino Combo
|$12.00
Our famous Filipino combo come with Pansit (Rice noodles), (2) BBQ chicken or pork skewers and (3) Lumpia (Spring rolls). Your choice of beef or pork & shrimp. Served with roll and butter.