Fraser restaurants you'll love

Fraser restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fraser

Fraser's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Fraser restaurants

El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

16720 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser

Avg 4 (143 reviews)
FAJITA DINNERS*
Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
PUFFY TACO DINNER*
Three soft puffy shell tacos with your choice of filling. Served with beans & Spanish rice. The filling choice will be the same for all three tacos.
BURRITO DINNER*
Three soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of filling and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice. The filling choice will be the same for all three burritos.
Krowl Family Kitchens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Krowl Family Kitchens

33140 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
*Bacon Mushroom Burger$9.00
80/20 blend of fresh, hand patted ground chuck cooked to temp with bacon and grilled mushrooms. Swiss cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on a brioche bun.
Pansit$4.50
A Filipino favorite of rice noodles simmered in chicken stock with cabbage, carrots, celery, garlic and onions.
Filipino Combo$12.00
Our famous Filipino combo come with Pansit (Rice noodles), (2) BBQ chicken or pork skewers and (3) Lumpia (Spring rolls). Your choice of beef or pork & shrimp. Served with roll and butter.
Infinity Hall and Sidebar image

SMOKED SALMON

Infinity Hall and Sidebar

16650 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
