Fajitas in Fraser
Fraser restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Charro
FRENCH FRIES
El Charro
16720 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser
|Chicken Fajita
|$16.25
Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
|*Full Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.20
Grilled with cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms with jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Combo Fajita
|$17.50
Grilled chicken & steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.